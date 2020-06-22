Ranchi, Jun 22 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to facilitate bringing the body of a Bokaro resident, who died in an accident in Dubai.

Soren approached the External Affairs Minister after he was informed by the family of the deceased that he died in an accident recently in Dubai during the lockdown, a press release from the Chief Ministers Office said.

Also Read | Apple's WWDC 2020 Event LIVE News Updates: iOS 14 Officially Announced; MacOS 10.16, iPadOS, New Hardwares & Other Products To Be Announced.

The family members informed the chief minister that they were waiting for the body of, Mohammad Zahid Akhtar, to perform the last rites.

He was working as a labourer in Dubai, the family members said.

Also Read | Jagannath Rath Yatra 2020 Schedule: Timings For Rituals to be Performed on First Day of Puri's Chariot Festival.

Soren also asked Bokaro Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Kumar to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs and lend the family members all necessary support, the release added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)