New Delhi [India] June 28 (ANI): Congress Jharkhand In-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir on Friday spoke about the release of former Jharkhand chief minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Hemant Soren and said that his release will help boost the preparations for the assembly elections in the state.

Speaking with ANI, Mir said, "He (Hemant Soren) is a very grounded leader. He has struggled a lot and he is the one who has kept the party strong."

He added, "His release from jail will provide a huge boost in the assembly elections in Jharkhand. His release from jail will help us in creating the roadmap and campaigning for the assembly elections."

Hemant Soren, who had been facing a probe in an alleged land scam case walked out of the Birsa Munda Jail following a bail order from the Jharkhand High Court on Friday.

Speaking to the media on his bail on Friday, Soren said, "I was kept behind bars for five months. We are seeing how the judicial process is taking years, not just days or months. Today, it is a message for the whole country about how a conspiracy was hatched against us. We will work to fulfill the fight we started and the resolutions we made."

Reacting to the Jharkhand HC bail order to former CM Hemant Soren, JMM leader Mahua Maji said, "The way people raised this issue, did Nyay Yatra, Ulgulan rally, in the end, our party has to ask them to maintain peace as there was preparation for presidential rule in the state. Whatever conspiracies happened against the leader, he is getting a chance to come among the people after so long, there is a wave of happiness in Jharkhand."

Hemant Soren, accompanied by his wife and party members, left the jail on Friday evening.

The JMM leader's wife, Kalpana Soren, expressed gratitude for the bail order and said, "This day has finally come after a long time. Thank you very much."

JMM leaders gathered outside the Birsa Munda Jail to catch a glimpse of the tribal leader, who was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in January on charges related to an alleged land scam and money laundering.

The investigation in the case concerns the purported generation of substantial proceeds through the forgery of official records, involving fake sellers and buyers to acquire large parcels of land worth crores.In related events, on March 22, a Special PMLA court extended Soren's judicial custody until April 4.

Soren was presented via video conferencing. The Ranchi police had also issued a notice to ED officials to join the investigation following an FIR filed by Soren under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The Jharkhand High Court had previously ordered no coercive action against ED officials after the agency filed a petition challenging Soren's FIR. Soren had alleged that the ED's searches at his residences were aimed at tarnishing his image and harassing him for being a tribal.

The ED claimed to have recovered Rs 36 lakh in cash and documents related to the investigation, alleging that Soren had acquired 8.5 acres of land through fraudulent means.The investigation revealed that a syndicate, including Revenue Sub-Inspector Bhanu Pratap Prasad, was involved in corrupt property acquisitions.

Soren's petition to attend the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly's budget session was dismissed by the High Court on February 29.

He had resigned as Chief Minister following his arrest in the money laundering case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. (ANI)

