India News | Sources Say Arrested Men in RSS' Ranchi Office Attack Linked to ISI-backed TTH

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], June 19 (ANI): All three men arrested for petrol bomb attack on a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office in Ranchi, Jharkhand, on Tuesday (June 16) were linked to the ISI-funded Tehreek-e-Taliban Hindustan and were radicalised in Dubai, sources said.

Sources said Saif Ansari and Aman Ansari travelled to Dubai, where they came in contact with Shahbaz Rana alias Bhatti, a Pakistani national.

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"Subsequently, they got radicalised and agreed to spread TTH's anti-India activities," sources said.

The accused stayed in constant touch with handlers through the 'Botim app', which functions in Dubai, and WhatsApp, sources said, adding that after the attack, they filmed the incident on their mobile phones and sent the video to their handler.

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SSP Ranchi Rakesh Ranjan said the three arrested were identified as Saif Ansari, Aman Ansari and Sayam Sujan. Police tracked them using technical evidence and a Rapido cab used in the incident, and arrested them with help from Bokaro and Koderma police as they were fleeing.

"On 16 June, an incident occurred where some unknown criminals threw a petrol bomb at the RSS office in Nivaranpur. Although no damage was caused, given the sensitivity of the incident, we were all actively involved. When we began the investigation based on technical and other evidence, we discovered that a Rapido cab had been used by the criminals in this incident. After we zeroed in on the criminals, as they were fleeing, we, with the help of the Bokaro and Koderma police, arrested them," the SSP informed earlier.

Ranjan had said the case be transferred to Jharkhand ATS as the investigation has revealed "international and terror links". Police also said more arrests are possible as they probe the wider network and funding.

He said the accused who threw the petrol bomb tried to escape twice from the Kotwali police station lockup.

"During the preliminary interrogation, we uncovered some important links, including some international ones. We are currently investigating them. We recommended to Police Headquarters that any investigation into this case be conducted by the ATS. Further investigations into this case will be conducted by the ATS. One of these three criminals, the one who threw the petrol bomb, basically tried to escape from the lockup. He was being interrogated in the Kotwali police station lockup. We caught him at the Commander's checkpoint. After being caught, he tried to escape again. He snatched the police officer's weapon and opened fire, attacking the police officers. We also fired at him in self-defence, and he was shot in the leg. He is currently undergoing treatment," SSP Ranjan said.

"A total of three people, identified as Saif Ansari, Aman Ansari, and Sayam Sujan, have been arrested. Besides these, there are some other links that will be investigated. There are only two motives for any incident. One is to spread the rumour, and the other is to harm social harmony in any way possible," he added.

Additionally, Ranchi City SP Paras Rana said the accused first escaped by breaking the ventilation window of the police station bathroom, was caught on a bus, and then snatched a police official's pistol during a second escape attempt.

"One of the three accused arrested in the petrol bomb attack outside the RSS office escaped by breaking the ventilation window of the police station bathroom. He was caught on a bus and again tried to escape from police custody. This time, he snatched a police official's pistol and tried to escape. In retaliatory action, he was shot in the leg and has been sent to the hospital. The remaining two accused are present at the police station and are being continuously questioned by the police. The interrogation is still ongoing," SP Rana said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (City) KV Raman had said, "Two bottles have been found. FSL is examining them. Cyber DSP and other police officials have been tasked with the case. A team headed by the police commissioner has been constituted. On the analysis of the CCTV footage, we have got information about a few suspects."

This came after the CCTV visuals showed two youths hurling petrol bombs at the RSS office in Ranchi at 12:38 am. However, no damage was reported in the incident, Ranchi Police said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)