Hyderabad, Apr 9 (PTI): South Central Railway (SCR) has electrified a total length of 750 track kilometres during the financial year 2020-21.

The total length of the electrified track included 612. 7 kms of new electrified sections and 137.1 kms of double and triple lines, an official press release said on Friday.

SCR completed construction of new lines for a length of 42.5 kms. This includedManoharabad Gajwel (31 kms) and Jaklair Makthal (11.5 kms) in Telangana.

Gajanan Mallya, General Manager of SCR, said the zone accorded priority to theenhancement of infrastructure during the pandemic period also.

SCR is presently running 180 originating reserved trains on an average per day to serve the needs of passengers duly observing the COVID-19 pandemic protocols on the station premises and in trains.

It is running regular trains in almost all the directions, including important destinations like New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bangaluru, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Nanded, Aurangabad, Pune and Tirupati, he said.

SCR operated 120 kisan rails from the zone to various parts of the nation andtransported 39,561 tonnes of agricultural produce during the fiscal year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)