India News | South Delhi Civic Body Sanitation Worker Dies of COVID-19: Official

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) A sanitation worker employed with the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has died of COVID-19, a senior official said on Sunday.

Besides this, the principal of a school under the north corporation, who was working at a hunger relief centre, has tested positive for coronavirus infection, officials said.

The SDMC worker was posted in ward 95 in Badarpur area. He had diabetes, the south corporation official said.

He was on medication and initially admitted to Lady Hardinge Medical College and Hospital and subsequently shifted to the LNJP Hospital for dialysis and treatment, the official said, adding he was found positive for coronavirus infection.

Unfortunately, he could not survive, he said.

The SDMC said it is very much committed to the welfare of its staff and extending all possible help for the family of the deceased.

The NDMC official said, nine people who had come in contact with the school principal, have been quarantined and the school was being sanitised.

"She has been advised 17-day home isolation. We are in frequent touch with her. She had worked last on 27 May," the official said.

