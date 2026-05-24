India News | South East Central Railway's Special Initiative to Provide Relief to Passengers Through Misting Systems at Major Stations

Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 24 (ANI): In view of the scorching heat and continuously rising temperatures, South East Central Railway effectively deployed water misting systems at major stations to provide relief to passengers.

As per the release, "As in previous years, the railway administration has ensured this special arrangement this year as well, keeping the comfort and convenience of passengers in mind during the summer season."

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Fine water sprays are being dispensed through misting systems installed on the platforms of Bilaspur, Raipur, Durg, Rajnandgaon, and Gondia stations. This technology helps lower the ambient temperature in the vicinity of the platforms, offering significant relief to passengers waiting for trains from the heat and humidity.

This arrangement is proving to be particularly beneficial for passengers during the afternoon hours, when temperatures tend to soar to their highest levels. The continuous operation of these water sprays on the platforms helps maintain a relatively cooler environment, thereby ensuring a more comfortable experience for travellers.

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"Prioritising passenger comfort above all else, South East Central Railway continues to effectively implement such passenger-friendly measures throughout the summer season, with the aim of ensuring a safe and pleasant travel experience for all passengers," the release said.

Meanwhile, several states of Northern, Central and Western India are currently locked in the grip of a punishing heatwave, forcing regional administrations to enact emergency countermeasures.

According to updates from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heat waves are a period of unusually high temperatures as compared to what is normally expected over a region. Several states are gripped by the extreme heat with temperatures over 40°C.

Heat wave conditions are very likely to occur during the next 6 days, as per IMD's Daily Weather Report and Forecast Bulletin. "Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions prevailed in a few pockets over East Uttar Pradesh & Vidarbha; Heat wave conditions in many pockets of Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and Himachal Pradesh; in some pockets of East Madhya Pradesh; in isolated pockets of Uttarakhand, Odisha, Punjab, West Uttar Pradesh & Coastal Andhra Pradesh," said IMD. (ANI)

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