Hubballi (Karnataka) [India], October 9 (ANI): South Western Railway has decided to run special express trains between Barmer and Yesvantpur and Vasco-Da-Gama to Patna.

"It is decided to run AC Special Express between Barmer and Yesvantpur and One way Special Humsafar Express from Vasco - Da - Gama to Patna," South Western Railway said in a statement.

According to the statement, Train No. 04806/04805 Barmer - Yesvantpur - Barmer AC Special Weekly Express will depart from Barmer at 3:45 hrs on every Friday and arrive Yesvantpur at 03:15 hrs on respective Sunday with effect from October 16, 2020 to until further advise.

In the return direction Train No. 04805 Yesvantpur - Barmer AC Special Weekly Express will depart from Yesvantpur at 10:30 hrs on every Monday and arrive Barmer at 05:20 hrs on respective Wednesday with effect from October 19, 2020 to until further advise.

The Train will have a composition of one AC First Class Coach, three AC 2-tier Coaches, ten AC 3-tier Coaches and TWO Luggage cum Brake-vans with generator and one AC Pantry Car.

Meanwhile, Patna One way Special Humsafar Express will depart from Vasco -Da - Gama at 18:00 hrs on October 14, 2020 (Wednesday) and arrive Patna at 12:10 hrs on October 16, 2020 (Friday).

The Train will have a composition of eighteen AC 3-tier Coaches and tow luggage cum brake-vans with generator.

Hand sanitization, thermal screening of passengers, social distancing, wearing of face cover / mask by passengers and other health protocol will be scrupulously followed. (ANI)

