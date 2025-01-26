New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): The 76th Republic Day 'At Home' reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan highlighted the vibrant and diverse cultural heritage of Southern India.

According to a release from the Rashtrapati Bhavan, guests at the reception were welcomed by couples from the five southern states - Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala - who greeted them in the mother tongues of their respective states, dressed in traditional regional attire.

The special invitees at the Rashtrapati Bhavan reception included 'drone didis', women achievers, agriculturists engaged in natural farming, and divyang achievers.

The release mentioned that the event featured a brief but captivating performance by musical artists from Southern India and an exhibition of the region's textiles. The high tea menu also celebrated South Indian cuisine, offering a variety of delicious dishes.

The musical performances featured renowned Carnatic musicians known for their mastery of various instruments. Aishwarya Manikarnike, an accomplished Veena artist, Sumanth Manjunath, a renowned Violinist, BC Manjunath, is a versatile percussionist skilled in Mridangam.

Rajkamal N, an eminent Flutist and R. Teja, with expertise in Nadaswaram and Thavil, also added to the musical charm of the event.

G Guru Prasanna, an accomplished percussionist specialising in Khanjira, brought his expertise to the stage, having performed with leading musicians in India and globally. Guru Prasanna is recognized for his exceptional contribution to the art form and has been awarded prestigious titles for his performances.

As per the release, "The 'At Home' was more inclusive for the divyangjan, including people to assist them. The guests included, besides the dignitaries, women achievers, 'Drone didis' - rural women trained to use agricultural drones as part of a government programme - start-up founders, natural farming agriculturists, divyang achievers and eminent personalities from various professions."

The most important centre for artisans practising the age-old craft of traditional lamp making is Nachiarkoil, a historic town in Thanjavur district, the release said.

As per the release, Nachiarkoil Kuthuvilakku is an ornamental brass lamp made of a series of diyas, a handicraft product which is exclusively made by the Kammalar community in Natchiarkoil. The central pillar that crowns at the apex is called the "Prabhai"; it is generally in the form of a hamsa or swan.

In Kerala, a similar lamp, the 'Nilavilakku', is commonly found in households. The door frames in Kerala are referred to as 'Nila' in Malayalam and 'Nilai' in Tamil.

The high tea spread featured an array of South Indian delicacies, including savoury dishes such as Gongura Pickle Stuffed Kuzhi Paniyaram, Andhra Mini Onion Samosa, and Udupi Uddina Vada. For dessert, guests enjoyed traditional sweets like Rawa Kesari, Parippu Pradaman, and Mysore Pak. (ANI)

