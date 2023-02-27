Kochi, Feb 27 (PTI) The Southern Naval Command has conducted a cycling expedition to and fro Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram commemorating 36 years of service of INS Magar, the lead ship of the amphibious warfare vessel category under the Indian Navy.

The cycling expedition, spreading a message on health and fitness, was flagged off from Kochi on February 22 to the 91 Infantry Brigade at Thiruvananthapuram and returned to the Naval base on Monday, the Navy said.

Also Read | Adani-Hindenburg Row: Congress To Stage Nationwide Protests Against Narendra Modi Government From March 6.

"A total of 36 cyclists including four army personnel from 91 Infantry Brigade took part in the expedition which covered a total distance of approximately 500 kms in five days," the Navy said in a release.

INS Magar is due for decommissioning this year, Navy sources said.

Also Read | Air India Chief Campbell Wilson Says Full-Service Carrier To Be Known As Air India Post Vistara Merger.

The team also did community interactions including visiting Dr Ambedkar Memorial Orphanage and Rehabilitation Centre in the state capital.

INS Magar is a landing ship that has carried out various amphibious operations in close coordination with the army unit.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)