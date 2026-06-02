India News | Southwest Monsoon Likely to Set in over Keralam on June 4: IMD

Thiruvananthapuram (Keralam) [India], June 2 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the Southwest Monsoon is likely to set in over Keralam around June 4, with weather conditions becoming increasingly favourable for its advance across the state and adjoining regions.

According to IMD Keralam, conditions are favourable for the further advance of the southwest monsoon into parts of the southwest and southeast Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep Islands, Keralam, Tamil Nadu and additional areas of the Bay of Bengal around June 4.

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Speaking to ANI, IMD scientist Neetha K Gopal said the atmospheric conditions required for the onset of the monsoon are nearly in place and that the state is expected to witness widespread rainfall in the coming days.

"The conditions for the onset of monsoon are getting ready, so we can declare it on 4th June. We will witness a good amount of rainfall from this evening. In the coming seven days, all parts of Keralam will be under 'Orange' or 'Yellow' alert as we expect a heavy spell of rain," she said.

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Gopal also cautioned residents, particularly those in hilly regions, to remain vigilant if the heavy rainfall persists.

"We need to be concerned if heavy rains continue. Orange alert with restrictions will be there for hilly regions," she added.

The announcement comes a day after the IMD issued a yellow alert for nine districts in the state, warning of heavy rainfall and localised weather disturbances. The districts under alert include Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur.

The weather department has forecast thunderstorms, gusty winds and isolated heavy rainfall across parts of southern India over the next few days. Keralam and Lakshadweep are expected to receive significant rainfall activity as the monsoon advances.

The IMD has advised residents to remain indoors during thunderstorms, avoid waterlogged areas and follow safety advisories issued by local authorities. Farmers have also been urged to take precautions to protect crops and livestock from heavy rain and adverse weather conditions. (ANI)

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