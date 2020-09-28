Chandigarh, Sep 28 (PTI) The southwest monsoon on Monday withdrew from some parts of Punjab and it was likely to withdraw from parts of Haryana as well as Chandigarh during the next two-three days, the meteorological department here said.

“Southwest monsoon has withdrawn from some parts of Punjab today. Conditions are becoming favourable for its further withdrawal from some more parts of Punjab, some parts of Haryana including Chandigarh and Delhi during next 48-72 hours,” the MeT department said in a statement.

Mostly dry weather conditions are likely to prevail in Punjab and Haryana, including Chandigarh, during the next four-five days, as per the MeT forecast.

With less rain, sultry weather prevailed during most of September in Haryana and Punjab, including Chandigarh.

On Monday, Chandigarh recorded a maximum temperature of 34.3 degrees Celsius, one notch above normal limits.

In Haryana, Narnaul experienced a hot day at 38.4 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal, while Hisar registered a high of 37 degrees Celsius.

Bhiwani, Ambala and Karnal recorded respective above normal maximums of 37.2 degrees Celsius, 34.8 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a maximum of 34.3 degrees Celsius.

Patiala recorded a high of 35.6 degrees Celsius, up three notches against normal limits, while Ludhiana's maximum settled at 35.2 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal.

