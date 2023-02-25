Latur, Feb 25 (PTI) Soybean farmers should be given training in proper fertiliser use and cultivation techniques as it is a major crop of Maharashtra's Latur district and was routinely getting afflicted by diseases and attacked by pests, a senior official said on Saturday.

Latur Collector Prithviraj BP was speaking at the inauguration event of the Shri Siddheshwar Krishi Mahotsav 2023.

"The agriculture department should take the initiative in developing various varieties of soybean to help farmers. They are facing distress due to soybean crop getting afflicted by diseases like yellow mosaic, conch slug etc," he said.

He also pitched for a 'Latur brand' soybean seed as the price of the crop in the country is determined by rates in the district.

