Lucknow, Oct 17 (PTI) The Samajwadi Party Saturday announced a 39-member executive committee for its Uttarakhand unit, appointing Satyanarayan Sachan as its president.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, the party's Uttarakhand in-charge and national general secretary Rajendra Chaudhary said SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has appointed Sachan as new president of the state unit.

Sachan will be assisted by three new vice-presidents, one 'pramukh' general secretary, two general secretaries, treasurer and 20 secretaries, Chaudhary said.

