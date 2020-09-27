Puducherry [India], September 27 (ANI): Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy urged the Central government to bestow the late singer SP Balasubrahmanyam with a posthumous Bharat Ratna.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, the Chief Minister said: "SP Balasubramanian's demise is a great loss for the art world. I appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the late singer must be bestowed with a posthumous Bharat Ratna award."

Also Read | Heavy Rains in Andhra Pradesh’s Nandyal Force Evacuation of Around 200 People.

He further said that a committee has been set up on behalf of the Central Department of Culture to examine the cultural dimension of India.

"As Tamil Nadu did not include anyone from Puducherry in the committee, I have written a letter to the Prime Minister asking him to include people from all states and Union Territories in this committee," he said.

Also Read | Odisha Govt to Hold Radio Classes for School Students From September 28.

responding to the ongoing protest against the agricultural reform bills, Narayanasamy said that protests will be held in seven places in Puducherry and two places in Karaikal.

The people participating in the protests will be following social distancing rule in view of COVID-19, he added.

The Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, were passed by the Upper House through voice vote despite objection from opposition parties.

According to the Centre, these bills will help small and marginal farms by allowing them to sell produce outside mandis and sign agreements with agri-business firms; and doing away with stock-holding limits on key commodities. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)