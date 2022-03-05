Jaunpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 5 (ANI): Slamming Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) over the issue of development initiatives undertaken to uplift the poor, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the SP and the BSP only talk about the poor. On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath work for empowering the poor.

"SP-BSP only talks about the poor, whereas Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have worked on empowering the poor," said Amit Shah while addressing a public rally in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian Woman Married to Kashmiri Appeals to PM Narendra Modi to Help Her Country.

Further, unleashing an attack on the SP chief Akhilesh Yadav over his "BJP ki vaccine" remark, Home Minister said "Akhilesh asked people not to get inoculated by terming it 'Modi ki vaccine' and preaching that it is harmful."

Soon after that, "he himself took the vaccine. Those who do politics without carrying about the lives of people should not remain in politics," said BJP leader on the last leg of campaigning.

Also Read | India Reports 5,921 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Daily Positivity Rate Dips to 0.63%.

Polling for six phases of the seven-phased Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections has already concluded. The seventh phase of polling will be held on March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)