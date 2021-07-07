Muzaffarnagar, Jul 7 (PTI) The Samajwadi Party Wednesday expelled its Muzaffarnagar district vice president Ajit Singh for six years for alleged anti-party activities during the recent panchayat elections.

SP district president Pramod Tyagi said Ajit Singh alias Bablu was found involved in "anti-party activities" during the local body polls.

It is learnt that Singh was trying to contest the block pramukh election as a BJP candidate.

