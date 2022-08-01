Lucknow, Aug 1 (PTI) Samajwadi Party's general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday and discussed the plight of the backward and Muslim communities in the state.

The meeting was held at the chief minister's official residence here, sources said.

Also Read | Delhi's COVID-19 Positivity Rate Rises to 11.41 Per Cent, Highest in 6 Months; 822 New Cases Reported.

"Today, the chief national general secretary of the Samajwadi Party, Professor Ram Gopal Yadav, met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow. Talks were held in the context of persecution of backwards and Muslims across the state by filing false cases unilaterally. The government should take back the fake cases," Samajwadi Party said in a tweet.

The 76-year-old Rajya Sabha MP is the uncle of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. Both enjoy cordial relations.

Also Read | Lumpy Skin Disease Outbreak: Gujarat Govt Forms Task Force To Decide on Treatment for LSD Among Cattle.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)