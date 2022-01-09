Lucknow, Jan 9 (PTI) BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi on Sunday hit out at rival political parties claiming that the Samajwadi Party (SP) has to save ground in Uttar Pradesh and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has to save its honour in the upcoming state assembly elections.

He was speaking to reporters at the party office here.

"The SP has to save its ground, while the BSP has save to its honour. The Congress is in the electoral arena to make its presence felt and parties like that of (Asaduddin) Owaisi are in the fray only to set fire," Trivedi said.

"I want to thank opposition parties as they have admitted that they are not capable of taking on the BJP digitally. They used to allege that the BJP is a fundamentalist party but, now, it is clear from their words that the BJP is an advanced party, and one which makes progress," he said.

Trivedi also referred to a picture, which was posted on social media by the BJP, featuring SP chief Akhilesh Yadav along with a Kanpur perfume trader, who was recently raided by the Income Tax Department, during a tour of France.

"When action was initiated against those involved in corruption, it came to light that Akhilesh ji was taking benefits of such people... His perfume could be smelled from 'saat samundar' (abroad). The photo was tweeted on May 24, 2015. Akhilesh Yadav should know that just by deleting a tweet, the antics do not get deleted," he claimed.

Yadav, on Saturday, took strong objection to the BJP posting the picture on social media with the claim that the perfume trader was with Yadav during a tour of France.

Yadav said the legal cell of his party will lodge an FIR against the BJP IT cell in-charge for spreading "false propaganda".

"They have shared my picture of France saying that the ittar (perfume) trader arrested in Kanpur is standing along with me. The legal cell of the SP will definitely lodge an FIR against him," he said showing the picture in a press conference.

"The in-charge of the BJP IT cell is spreading lies for money by taking support from Government of India and the Uttar Pradesh government. I will ask my digital team to also use his picture and tell the people that he is the biggest liar," Yadav alleged.

In a joint raid by Income Tax and the GST Intelligence wing, Rs 177 crore cash and a large quantity of gold and silver were recovered from the home of perfume trader Piyush Jain in Kanpur and also from his house and factory in Kannauj. The trader was subsequently arrested.

The saffron party had alleged that Jain has links with the SP. Yadav, however, vehemently denied it.

Trivedi also referred to 'karsevaks' being fired upon by the SP government in Ayodhya, and said, "I want to tell Akhilesh Yadav that no one in the country and the state can forget this dastardly act done by these people."

