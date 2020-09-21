Lucknow, Sep 21 (PTI) The Samajwadi Party said they held tehsil-level protests across Uttar Pradesh on Monday against the set of farmers' bills passed in Parliament, "deteriorating" law and order, unemployment and to highlight alleged irregularities and corruption in the health sector in the state.

"The party workers maintained physical distancing during the protest in all the districts of the state and submitted a memorandum addressed to the Governor through the district administration," an SP spokesperson said here.

Protests were held at tehsil-level to highlight deteriorating law and order, unemployment and irregularities and corruption in the health sector apart from the farmers bill passed by the Centre, the party said in a statement.

"Anti-public and "oppressive policies of the BJP government will not be tolerated by the people anymore and they are awaiting for the next elections to uproot this government," party MLC Anand Bhadauria said.

Meanwhile, reports from Gorakhpur mentioned that SP workers handed over a memorandum to the joint magistrate.

The party's district president Nagina Prasad Sahini, said, “On the one hand, coronavirus infection is spreading at a high rate while people living in a pathetic state due to government policies. Issues like unemployment, privatisation, corruption and law and order situation are making people's life difficult. Farmers are also facing a very tough time.”

“When the youth raise issues, they face lathi charge and the CM presents fake data of employment. In the coronavirus pandemic when schools and colleges are closed, students are able to study online with the help of laptops distributed during the Samajwadi (Party) government,” he added.

