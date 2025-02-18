Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 18 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Tuesday took a jibe at the opposition for rasing slogans of 'Go Governor' during the assembly session and said that such behavior was very irresponsible.

He further termed the Samajwadi Party as less of a 'responsible political party' and more of a party that 'spread anarchy'.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Class 10 Student Raped by Teacher After Earning Praise for Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao Speech on January 26, Accused Arrested.

Speaking to ANI, Maurya said "The behaviour of the opposition is irresponsible. Through the Governor's address, information is given about the works of the government. Instead of respecting the Governor, they create a ruckus... The Samajwadi Party has shown that it is less of a responsible political party and more of a party that spreads anarchy."

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath appealed the opposition to cooperate so that the session can run peacefully till March 5.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Man Vandalises Multiplex Screen During Vicky Kaushal's 'Chhaava' Screening in Bharuch, Gets Arrested (Watch Video).

CM Yogi Adityanath said, "It is not only the responsibility of the government but also the responsibility of the opposition to run the session smoothly. The standards that the double-engine BJP government has set in the last about 8 years for the development of UP are unprecedented. Its glimpse is seen through the speech as well as through the discussions inside the House. Naturally, the frustrated and disappointed opposition tries to run away from discussing these issues and tries to create obstacles in the proceedings of the House. If the opposition helps in taking forward the meaningful discussion, then I guess that this can be a very good session."

He further said that in the history of the state there are very few moments when the session has been called for such a long duration.

Yogi Adityanath said, "The session will start with Governor's speech. The budget for the whole year will be passed during this session. Carious other issues related to people's welfare and development are also discussed during this session. From tomorrow there will be discussion on Governor's speech. On February 20 from the year 2025-26 the state budget of Uttar Pradesh would be presented in the Vidhan Sabha. The session will start today and go on till March 5." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)