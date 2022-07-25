Azamgarh (UP), Jul 25 (PTI) Samajwadi Party MLA Ramakant Yadav surrendered before an MP-MLA court here in a 24-year-old case related to election violence and was sent to judicial custody for two weeks.

Yadav represents Phulpur Pawai assembly seat in Azamgarh district.

Yadav's advocate Adya Shankar Dubey said that the case is related to an incident on the evening of February 17, 1998 during the Lok Sabha election.

He said there was a scuffle and exchange of firing between supporters of Ramakant Yadav (the then SP candidate) and Akbar Ahmed Dumpy (the then BSP candidate).

Dubey said that after the incident, a sub-inspector at Phulpur police station, Ved Prakash Singh, had registered a case against Ramakant Yadav, Akbar Ahmed Dumpy and others.

After completing the probe in October 1998, police submitted a charge sheet against 79 persons, including Ramakant Yadav and Akbar Ahmed Dumpy.

He said that on the petition of Yadav, the Allahabad High Court had stayed the action of the lower court. In December 2021, the High Court directed Yadav and all other accused to surrender in court.

Owing to Assembly elections, Yadav could not surrender, following which the MP-MLA court issued a non-bailable warrant against all the accused.

On Monday, Ramakant Yadav surrendered before the court.

Apart from this, the SP MLA also surrendered in a six-year-old case related to road blocking.

