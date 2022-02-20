Etawah (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 20 (ANI): Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) Shivpal Singh Yadav met his elder brother and Samajwadi Party (SP) patron Mulayam Singh Yadav at his latter's residence in Etawah and sought his blessing.

Shivpal is contesting the UP elections from Jaswant Nagar seat in Etawah. The third phase of the seven-round of election is being held today.

Shivpal told, "I am confident we will witness big victory in this elections. I think that our alliance (Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) & Samajwadi Party) will get around 300 seats," adding that Akhilesh Yadav will be sworn in as chief minister of the state.

He further said, "The BJP government has disappointed everybody in the state in terms of governance. People are depressed. Only the SP can bring development in the state."

Polling for the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections is underway in 59 seats spread across 16 districts in the state on Sunday.

Following the guidelines laid down by the Election Commission, campaigning for the third phase of the state elections ended on Friday. Voting has started at 7 am today and will continue till 6 pm. (ANI)

