Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 26 (ANI): Over 70 goals were scored on the second day of the Men's Junior Hockey World Cup in Odisha, with Spain registering a record-breaking win with a margin of 17-0 over the USA in a Pool C game.

Now with this win, Spain has set a new record for the highest victory margin in the history of the tournament. This record was previously held by Argentina, who defeated Egypt by 14-0 in a Pool D game earlier on Thursday.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly to Table Resolution on Compensation to Farmers, MSP Guarantee, Arrest of Minister Ajay Mishra.

Argentina had broken the record of the highest victory margin in the tournament's history, previously held by India, who had defeated Singapore by a margin of 13-0 in the 1982 edition of the tournament. However, Spain's dominant display of skill meant that the record set by Argentina was broken in a matter of a few hours.

Indian Hockey team also dominated the day and registered a 13-1 win against Canada in their second pool B match after facing a 4-5 loss against France in their first game on Wednesday.

Also Read | Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2022: CM Bhupendra Patel Meets Industry Leaders Ahead Of The Summit.

In another pool C game played on Thursday, the Netherlands registered a 12-5 win over Korea.

After defeating India in their first match, France continued their winning ways after registering a 7-1 win over Poland. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)