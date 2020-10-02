Coimbatore, Oct 2 (PTI): A fire broke out at a bank here on Friday, damaging a few computers and documents, police said.

A spark from a fire in a garbage heap spread to a flex banner on the first floor of the building, where a hostel was functioning, and then spread to the ground floor housing the nationalised bank, the police said.

Also Read | TMC Slams 'Jungle Raj' in Uttar Pradesh After Its Delegation Stopped From Meeting Hathras Victim's Family.

An ATM on the side of the building was also damaged in the blaze, they said.

Being a holiday due to Gandhi Jayanthi there was no one in the hostel and the bank, they said.

Also Read | Gandhi Jayanti 2020: From Taapsee Pannu, Anushka Sharma to Kriti Sanon, Celebs Pay Tribute to the Father of Nation.

On information, Fire and Rescue Services personnel put out the flames, they said, adding that bank officials arrived to assess the damage.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)