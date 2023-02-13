Bengaluru, Feb 13 (PTI) Expressing concern over absenteeism of legislators, Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri on Monday urged MLAs to participate in its proceedings, pointing out that this is the last session of the current Assembly.

The last session of the 15th Legislative Assembly that commenced on February 10 is likely to continue to witness poor attendance as a significant number of legislators are expected to give it a miss as they will be busy campaigning for the assembly polls, due by April-May.

"I want to tell all those members who are not present in the House, today is the second day of the session that will conclude on February 24. Such a situation (with high absenteeism) during the last session of this assembly, is something that will not bring respect to us," Kageri said from the chair, pointing at empty benches.

Reminding legislators that the Assembly is referred to as the "temple of democracy", and the high status they enjoy socially and politically being its members, he requested MLAs to cancel all other engagements and be present in the house from tomorrow.

"There should be atleast the feeling that this is the last session, so come to the House, participate in the proceedings and strengthen the trust of the people towards us," he added.

Intervening, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy, reminding that one fight elections to become the members of the assembly, said, "If you don't attend the House, when people have given you the opportunity to be a part of it, what should we say?"

The 11-day-long session, which began with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot addressing the joint sitting of the legislature on Friday, will see Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who also holds the Finance portfolio, presenting his government's last budget on February 17.

Senior leaders from all political parties too were absent today.

While Bommai was busy most of the day with Aero India and Prime Minister's visit related engagements, Leader of opposition Siddaramaiah was in Kolar, from where he has decided to contest the polls if the Congress party permits.

