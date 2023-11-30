New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Thursday extended the tenure of Utpal Kumar Singh, IAS (retd) as secretary general, Lok Sabha and the Lok Sabha Secretariat for a period of one year.

The tenure of Utpal Singh has been extended with effect from December 1, 2023, to November 30, 2024.

Also Read | Rapido Auto Driver Sexually Assaults Woman in Bengaluru, Throws Her Out of Moving Vehicle.

Singh was appointed secretary general of Lok Sabha and Lok Sabha Secretariat in the rank and status of Cabinet Secretary with effect from December 1, 2020, by Speaker Om Birla.

A senior civil servant from the 1986 batch of the Uttarakhand cadre, Singh has served in the central and various state governments in various capacities in diverse sectors of the economy and governance.

Also Read | Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: 63.94% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 5 PM.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)