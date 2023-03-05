Likabali (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], March 5 (ANI): The Spearhead Division of the Indian Army under the aegis of Spear Corps organised an Ex-Servicemen Rally at Likabali on Saturday. Conducted after a gap of two years owing to the pandemic, the rally aimed at resolving grievances in the disbursement of pensions, providing assistance in legal cases and in various other issues being faced by the veterans and veer naris.

Two Veer Naris, one Veer Mata, one Special Child and 1500 Ex-Servicemen and their dependents from 12 districts of Arunachal Pradesh and two districts of Assam attended the event. GOC Spearhead Division and other dignitaries present at the occasion interacted with Veer Naris, Ex-Servicemen and their dependents.

Stalls which catered for various aspects such as ECHS, Resettlement, Sainik Boards, SPARSH & AADHAR help lines, Records Offices and Army Placement Organisation were set up. A Medical Camp was also organised as part of the rally where various specialists provided medical advice and check-up to the veterans.

GOC Spearhead Division recalled the invaluable services rendered by the veterans and the supreme sacrifice made by the fallen soldiers in service of the nation. He also apprised the pensioners and others about various welfare schemes and thanked the civil administration for extending wholehearted support for the successful conduct of the event. (ANI)

