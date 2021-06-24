Guwahati, Jun 24 (PTI) A special court in Assam on Thursday ordered framing of charges against former APSC chairman Rakesh Kumar Pal in the 2014 cash-for-job scam.

Special Judge, Assam Dipak Thakuria ordered that the charges be framed under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 13 (2) (public servant committing criminal misconduct) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Based on an FIR filed by one Shon Kumar Baishya, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) had registered a case against Pal, the then Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) chairman, for allegedly taking bribes for civil service examination selection for the year 2014.

The CID had filed a chargesheet against Pal, which was registered as special case number 4/2021 by the Special Judges Court.

Pal, who was appointed as the APSC chairman in 2013, was arrested in November 2016 after the police found his alleged involvement in taking bribes in lieu of providing jobs to civil services aspirants.

Besides Pal, nearly 70 people, including 55 civil service officers, were arrested since 2016 when the scam was unearthed by the police.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)