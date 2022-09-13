New Delhi [India] September 13 (ANI): A man involved in a sensational case of attacking four Police Control Room (PCR) patrolling vans in 2021, was arrested on Tuesday.

According to the police, a Mewat-based robber namely Javed alias Jabid or Jubbi was arrested by a team of Special Cells of Delhi Police. The arrested accused is a proclaimed offender in a case of an attack on four PCR vans while being chased by police in 2021 in Delhi.

He was also involved in 15 heinous cases of crime in Delhi and Haryana, informed the Delhi Police.

Meanwhile, a Special cell of Delhi Police has apprehended the person.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

