New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): A team of Special Cell, Southern Range Delhi police busted an international narcotic drugs syndicate by arresting two key members recently, police said.

A team of Special Cell apprehended accused Abhishek Raja (age 26 yrs) and Nizamuddin (age 34 years) who were arrested from Darbhanga, Bihar. 20 kgs narcotic drugs i.e 10 kgs heroin and 10 kgs opium were recovered from the arrested duo. The international value of recovered contraband is Rs 60 crore. The arrests were made on 12 September,

According to the police, a team of Special Cell led by Inspr. Shiv Kumar and Inspr. Karamvir Singh under the supervision of ACP Attar Singh was working on information that an International narcotic drug cartel is active in the states of Manipur, Assam, UP, Bihar and Delhi. Members of this cartel were involved in receiving a supply of heroin in Manipur smuggled from Myanmar and further supplied the drugs in various parts of the country including Delhi NCR.

During this process, members of this cartel were identified and their activities were kept under discreet surveillance, said Police.

In furtherance of an investigation of a case of drug supply being investigated by the Special Cell, a team led by SI Sumit was sent to Bihar to arrest the remaining members of this drug cartel. On receipt of an input, both the above drug suppliers namely Abhishek Raja and Nizamuddin were apprehended on 12th September while travelling in a Scorpio car near Jhanjharpur at NH 27 in Distt. Darbhanga.

According to the police, the police team signalled both the occupants of the Scorpio car to stop but they started running after leaving the car. Both were overpowered by the team and 2 kgs of heroin i.e 1 kg from each were recovered from their possession. Subsequently, a search of the Scorpio car was conducted in which 08 kgs of heroin neatly packed in 16 packets and 10 kgs of opium packed in 10 packets were found concealed in secret cavities in the Scorpio car.

The special cell had also arrested accused Akhilesh Kumar of District Chappra on 10th September and recovered 4 kgs of heroin from his possession.

During the interrogation of both the accused drug suppliers, it has been revealed that they are members of a big international narcotic drug cartel. Both have disclosed to have been indulging in drug supplying in Delhi NCR, UP, Bihar, Jharkhand etc from Manipur for the last 3 years. Both have further stated that they had procured recovered heroin and opium from a person in Manipur as per directions of a person in Bihar who is the Kingpin of this cartel, said Police.

Both have also revealed that their handler earlier used to work in Manipur where he had developed his contacts with drug suppliers. After coming back to his home state Bihar, he developed his own network of supplying drugs. Both the arrested drug suppliers have disclosed that the demand for heroin smuggled from Myanmar and Manipur is very high due to its superior quality in comparison to the heroin manufactured from opium in conventional areas of licit cultivation of opium in parts of the country ie. UP, MP and Rajasthan.

It has been revealed that for the last 7-8 years, this route has become more prominent for smuggling of heroin and other drugs from Myanmar via Manipur in other parts of the country including Delhi NCR.

According to the police, efforts are afoot to identify the remaining members of this narcotic drug cartel. (ANI)

