New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): A Special court in Delhi, designated for the trial in the coal block allocation cases, has started hearing in the matter through video conferencing, with the consent of the involved parties.

On Saturday, the special court heard the matter in relation to the allocation of Patrapara coal block to Adhunik Corporation Ltd and others.

Advocates Vijay Aggarwal and Mudit Jain today appearing for before the court of Special Judge Bharat Parashar on behalf of all the three accused in the matter. The Public Prosecutors also appeared through video conferencing.

According to court sources, Special Judge Parashar told the defence and the prosecution that video conferencing is now the new normal and sought the cooperation from all concerned to resume smooth functioning of the courts.

The court also said that for the smooth transition towards the video conferencing, there shall be complete cooperation from the court staff also as regards any difficulty in connecting with the video conferencing, etc.

Advocate Vijay Aggarwal told that the video conferencing experience was very smooth and if it is a new normal, then some headway in respect of the disposal of routine aspects of a trial can be proceeded with.

Around 30 cases related to coal block allocation are pending trial in the special court and various top industrialists and bureaucrats are facing charges in the coal cases, which is monitored by the Supreme Court.

The court had, on June 17, heard three cases dealing with irregularities in the allocation of coal block matter including Castron Technologies and another Jindal Steel and Power Limited. On June 18, the court had also heard the matter involving Grace Industries. (ANI)

