Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 23 (ANI): In a touching display of passion for cricket and religious devotion, fans in Udhampur held special prayers at Sankat Mochan Hanuman Temple for team India's victory in the ongoing Champions Trophy against Pakistan.

The intense cricket rivalry between India and Pakistan has generated immense enthusiasm among Indian supporters throughout the country.

The unique ritual was performed at the temple where the Mahant (chief priest) and cricket enthusiasts prayed for India's success before Lord Shiva at the temple. The ceremony involved traditional pujas, Rudrabhishek and aarti.

The special prayers at the Udhampur temple show how emotionally involved Indian cricket followers are in the performance of their team, especially during matches against archrival Pakistan, when cricket is more than a sport for millions of fans nationwide.

Meanwhile, Pakistan skipper Mohammed Rizwan won the toss and chose to bat first against archrivals India in their second clash of Group A at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Team India will lock horns against archrivals Pakistan in their second Group A clash at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday in order to book their spot in the semi-finals of the ongoing competition.

The last time India and Pakistan clashed in a Champions Trophy event was during the 2017 edition's final, when Virat Kohli-led star-studded unit was humbled by Men in Green at the peak of star batters' run-chasing powers, being skittled out for 158 runs while chasing a mammoth 338 runs which Pakistan reached on the back of a century from Fakhar Zaman.

Avenging this would be fresh on the minds of players who were part of this heart-wrenching defeat, and their fans would no doubt relish every moment of India dominating Pakistan with bat or ball. (ANI)

