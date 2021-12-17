Agra, Dec 17 (PTI) Sixty-nine 1971 India-Pakistan War veterans from Bangladesh arrived in a special train here on Friday to commemorate 'Vijay Diwas', a railways official said.

A train 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh Special' brought the war veterans from Delhi to give them a taste of the country and the city, the official said.

The war veterans were welcomed at the Agra Cantt Railway Station by Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM), North Central Railway.

"Our aim is to make war veterans aware about culture of Agra and of India. We stand steadfast as a testimony to a strong cooperation and bonding between India and Bangladesh," ADRM Mudit Chandra said.

According to the railways sources, the war veterans visited Agra Fort on Friday and will visit Taj Mahal on Saturday.

This is the 50th year of the war against Pakistan which resulted in creation of Bangladesh.

