Chandigarh, Jul 23 (PTI) The Punjab Police on Saturday conducted a special vehicle-checking operation, involving 10,000 police personnel, across the state to check the movement of anti-social elements as well as drug peddling.

The operation was carried out in a synchronised manner from 4 pm to 7 pm across the state and senior officers in the rank of additional director general of police and inspector general of police were deputed in each district to personally supervise it, a police statement said.

Over 800 well-coordinated 'nakas', including 56 inter-state, 250 inter-district, and 427 city sealing, involving over 10,000 police personnel, were set up in the state with an aim to make Punjab free from drugs and gangsters, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav said in the statement here.

Yadav himself was on the ground and conducted random visits to different checkpoints in the Ropar Range.

All the district police heads were asked to mobilise a maximum number of officers and manpower for the operation to lay strong 'nakas' at district and city-sealing points, the statement said.

The DGP said during the operation, a thorough search of suspected vehicles and persons was conducted while ensuring minimum inconvenience to the general public.

“We had strictly instructed all the police personnel to deal with every commuter in a friendly and polite manner while checking their vehicles during the course of this operation,” he added.

Yadav, who was joined ADGP (Law and Order) Naresh Arora and Senior Superintendent of Police, Rupnagar, Sandeep Garg, to personally supervise the checking of vehicles, said police have strict directions from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to root out all anti-social elements from Punjab to make it a crime-free state.

“Such operations would continue till the menace of drugs and gangsters is wiped out from Punjab,” he said.

He warned anti-social elements to voluntarily leave the state otherwise the Punjab Police will not spare them at any cost.

These types of operations are part of basic policing which includes keeping vigil in vulnerable spots and advance preparation to tackle any untoward situation, Yadav said.

