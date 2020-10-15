New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): Dismissing the speculations that the probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has concluded, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday said that the agency is still continuing its investigation in the case.

"CBI continues to investigate the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. There are certain speculative reports in media that the CBI has reached a conclusion. It may be reiterated that these reports are speculative and erroneous," the CBI said.

Recently, the forensic team of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi had submitted a report on Sushant's death case directly to the CBI. The report had confirmed that actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide.

Following that, the lawyer of the family of late actor, advocate Vikas Singh, had written a letter to the CBI Director expressing doubt over the forensic report submitted by the AIIMS Delhi team in the case and sought that matter be referred to another forensic team.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14. (ANI)

