Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 30 (ANI): A speeding car carrying three people, crashed into a tree after hitting a divider near NTR Marg, Hussain Sagar in Hyderabad, police said on Sunday.

Swamy, Sub Inspector from Saifabad (Hyderabad) Police Station on Sunday said, the car was speeding coming from the area where the Ambedkar statue was located and going towards the Telugu Talli flyover.

The vehicle lost control while at high speed, colliding with the divider before ramming into a tree.

The airbags deployed as the car got hit and prevented severe injuries to the occupants.

It was found that the driver was in an inebriated condition at the time of the accident, police said.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

