New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): Around 150 ground staff of SpiceJet on Friday held a protest at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi demanding "full salary."

Employees claimed that Spicejet has allegedly deducted salaries for unknown reasons for the past many months.

An employee told ANI that, "We want an assurance from the company to provide a full salary or we will go for a mass strike. Our protest will continue at Delhi airport till the management does not give assurance in writing."

However, SpiceJet has claimed that the flight operations at the Delhi airport are functioning normally.

Meanwhile, SpiceJet Spokesperson stated, "SpiceJet's flight operations at the Delhi airport are functioning normally. Employees of the 'A section' at the Delhi airport are having some issues. We have met with senior officials and the issues are being resolved." (ANI)

