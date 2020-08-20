New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) SpiceJet operated a London-Goa charter flight with 240 passengers on Thursday.

In a press release, SpiceJet said this was its first-ever charter flight from London.

On the return leg of the flight on Friday, the airline said it will repatriate 89 passengers from Goa to London.

"This is the airline's fourth long-haul charter flight after Amsterdam, Toronto and Rome," it noted.

Scheduled international flight operations are suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, since July, India has established separate bilateral air bubble arrangements with countries like the UK, Germany and the US, under which the airlines of both countries in the pact can operate special international flights with certain restrictions.

