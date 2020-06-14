India News | Spitting in Public Places Increases Risk of COVID-19 Spread: MoHFW

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): In order to spread awareness regarding COVID-19, the Union Ministry of Health on Sunday asked people not to spit in public places as it increases the risk of spread of the fatal virus.

"Spitting in public is dangerous to health as it can amplify the risk of COVID-19. Do not spit in public places," MoHFW (Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India) tweeted.

Earlier, some of the states had made spitting prohibited while imposing fines.

Maharashtra government on May 30 issued an order making spitting and smoking prohibited and imposed a fine up to Rs 5,000 while Karnataka made spitting punishable offence under Sections 188, 268, 269 and 270 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to the Noida authority chief executive officer Ritu Maheshwari, spitting in public places in Noida attracts a fine of Rs 500 the first time, and Rs 1,000 for a repeat offence.

According to MoHFW, India witnessed its highest-ever spike of 11,929 new cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country rose to 3,20,922.

With 311 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the coronavirus death toll has now reached 9,195.Out of the total number of cases, 1,49,348 are active and 1,62,379 have been cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

