New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) Expressing grief over the death of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda said the former Union minister always gave priority to public service and that Bihar has lost a pro-people leader.

In a statement, Nadda remembered Singh as a simple-natured man who was liked by the masses.

He was a strong pillar of socialism and dedicated his life to serving the poor, Nadda said.

In his long public life, which included participation in the JP movement against the Emergency, Singh never compromised with his ideals and maintained a spotless image while working for social justice in the interest of the deprived and poor section of society.

His death has caused a political vacuum not only in Bihar but also in the country which cannot be filled, the BJP president said.

Singh had ground understanding and wise perspective and had a real grip over the issues of rural development and Indian agriculture, Nadda said.

