Kolkata, May 14 (PTI) Gusty wind accompanied by light rains lashed parts of south Bengal on Saturday evening after sweltering heat conditions prevailed throughout the day.

Also Read | .

A squall accompanied by lightning hit some parts of South 24 Parganas, Purulia, Paschim Bardhaman, Birbhum, Purulia and Bankura district on Saturday evening, a MeT office spokesman said.

Also Read | 'Wheat Export Ban To Help Control Prices, Regulate Trade in Right Direction,' Says Commerce Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam.

The wind speed was between 30-50 km per hour, and there were light to moderate showers after the squall, the spokesman said.

On Friday night, a nor'wester had swept Kolkata and its neighbouring areas with wind speed reaching 60 km/hour.

The MeT office recorded 012.1 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours, but there was no report of any casualty, though trees were uprooted in some places.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)