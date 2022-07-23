Kochi (Kerala) [India], July 23 (ANI): Sreejith K Narayanan on Friday took charge as the Director (Operations) of Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL).

Sreejith K Narayanan who hails from Kozhikode was serving as the chief general manager of CSL.

He holds a degree in Bachelor of Technology (Mechanical) from the National Institute of Technology, Calicut and Master of Business Administration from the School of Management Studies, Cochin University of Science and Technology.

He has approximately 34 years of work experience in the area of Ship Building, Ship Design and Ship Repair. He currently serves as the Director of Hooghly Cochin Shipyard Limited (HCSL) and Udupi Cochin Shipyard Limited (UCSL), the two wholly owned subsidiaries of CSL. Aparna Sreejith is his wife and Apoorva Sreejith their daughter who is working in Australia.

"CSL is passing through a crucial time both in terms of infrastructure augmentation and development. The responsibility vested upon me is huge. We will focus on the core ethos of the company with an eye on the future," Mr Sreejtih K Narayanan said. (ANI)

