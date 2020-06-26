Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], June 26 (ANI): Sri Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysuru was opened on Friday for special prayers.

The temple has been closed after the lockdown announcement.

Every year, devotees used to visit the temple on the occasion of Ashada (Monsoon) month from 5:30 am to 10 pm.

But this time, devotees cannot visit the temple as the entry of the people has been banned in the wake of coronavirus.

After the rituals today, the temple was again closed. (ANI)

