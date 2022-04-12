Srinagar, Apr 12 (PTI) The Srinagar airport handled its highest number of per day passengers at nearly 15,200 on Monday, with 7,305 arrivals, officials said.

They highlighted that the number of flights have increased to the only civilian airport in Kashmir due to an influx of tourists who are escaping the heat of the plains.

"This (15,199) is the highest number of per day passengers and (102) flights handled at the Srinagar airport on any given day," an official said.

The officials of the Airport Authority of India (AAI) said 7,305 passengers arrived at the Srinagar airport on Monday in 51 flights while 7,894 passengers flew out on the same number of flights.

While the number of flights have been increasing steadily over the past two weeks, the airport had registered its busiest day in terms of passengers on March 29 when 15,014 persons travelled through the airport.

