Srinagar, Jul 20 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted searches at nine locations in the Kashmir valley in connection with a case related to the recovery of a huge cache of arms and ammunition here, an official said.

Two local "hybrid" militants of proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were arrested in the Chanapora area of Srinagar on May 23, and 15 pistols, 30 magazines, 300 rounds and a silencer were seized from them.

Also Read | Delhi Traffic Update: Traffic Movement Likely To Be Hit Tomorrow Due to Sonia Gandhi's Questioning, Kanwar Yatra.

Two more accused were arrested later, and a vehicle was seized.

A spokesperson of the NIA said the searches were conducted at nine locations in Kashmir – five in Pulwama district of south Kashmir and four in Srinagar district – in the case related to a conspiracy of carrying out terror activities in and around Srinagar.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Says 'Educational Institutions Need To Discharge Duties Towards Society'.

The case was registered initially at the Chanapora police station on May 23 and re-registered by the NIA on June 18 for a thorough investigation.

The NIA said the searches were conducted at the premises of the accused and other suspected persons, leading to the recovery and seizure of digital devices and other incriminating materials.

"Further investigations in the case are in progress," the spokesperson said.

"Hybrid" militants is a term coined by the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir to describe those ultras who carry out a subversive task assigned to them by their handlers before slipping back into normal life.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)