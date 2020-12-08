Srinagar, Dec 7 (PTI) The Srinagar district administration has prepared a micro plan for COVID-19 vaccination under which the entire population of the district will be vaccinated within four months, an official spokesperson said here on Monday.

The plan, prepared in consultation with the District Taskforce Committee Srinagar, has been submitted to the union territory government ahead of the expected vaccine roll out, he said.

"With over 12,000 vaccine shots a day at 100 shots per vaccine site, the entire vaccination process in Srinagar is targeted for completion within three to four months," the spokesperson said.

The micro plan is part of the advance planning being made in Jammu and Kashmir to ensure smooth and time-bound distribution and provision of COVID-19 vaccine when it is available, he said.

It covers all aspects from collection and storage of the vaccine to distribution and inoculation.

The COVID-19 vaccine, when it is available, will be collected and stored at 50 cold chain points or CCPs located in areas spread across Srinagar, the spokesperson said.

From CCPs, the COVID-19 vaccine will be transported in vaccine carriers to 123 sites identified as points of inoculation where vaccination will be administered to people as per a separate plan based on a database of prioritised groups of beneficiaries being compiled, he said.

A detailed micro plan covering all aspects of vaccination process has been prepared for smooth and time-bound COVID-19 vaccination in the district, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said, adding that the plan has been submitted to the union territory government.

Choudhary, who is also the Chairman of the District Taskforce Committee Srinagar, said the plan also includes details of logistics requirements. He said the idea is to ensure a well-prepared and hassle-free vaccination programme in the district.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has begun advance planning for COVID-19 vaccination which is set for a rollout soon, the spokesperson said.

