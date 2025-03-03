Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 3 (ANI): Srinagar Police in Jammu and Kashie said they has arrested a drug dealer of New Delhi in connection with investigation of a drug peddling case wherein drugs were delivered by courier.

In an official statement, police said that during the investigation of the narcotics case registered under FIR No 01/2025 U/S 8/21-29 NDPS Act in Karan Nagar Police station, involvement of Mohammad Zaid, resident of Okhla Vihar, Jamia Nagar, New Delhi surfaced, who was arrested in the instant case.

Also Read | None Should Be Excluded From Judicial Service Due to Disability, Says Supreme Court.

Police have obtained his remand from the competent court. J&K Police reiterates its commitment to go to the last mile and bring to justice anyone and everyone involved in drug peddling be he or she in any part of the world, it added.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday attached 14.8 kanals of land, valued at over Rs 28 lakh, belonging to three terrorists in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.

Also Read | What Is Childbirth Simulation? Know All About Labour Pain Challenge As China Man Loses Part of Intestine During Test.

The terrorists are presently operating from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), and the attachment of their properties was part of the efforts to tackle the terror ecosystem in the Union Territory, he said.

The seized properties belong to Najab Din, Mohammad Latif, and Mohammad Bashir alias Tikka Khan, who have fled to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and are actively engaged in promoting terrorism, disturbing peace and threatening social harmony in Poonch and other parts of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)