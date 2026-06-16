India News | Srinagar Police Attach Properties Worth Rs 1.5 Crore Under NDPS Act

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 16 (ANI): Srinagar Police said it has attached immovable properties worth Rs 1.5 crore belonging to two alleged drug peddlers under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

The Batamaloo police station, exercising powers under Section 68F(1) of the NDPS Act, attached a three-storey residential house worth approximately Rs 80 lakh situated at Nundresh Colony, Muslimabad, Srinagar, belonging to Sikander Firdous.

Also Read | Sikkim State Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live: Dear Prestige Tuesday Lottery Result of June 16, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

The accused is involved in an FIR registered at Police Station Batamaloo under Sections 8, 21, 29 and 27A of the NDPS Act, along with Sections 468, 471 and 473 of the IPC, Srinagar police said in a post on X.

https://x.com/SrinagarPolice/status/2066815409844789272?s=20

Also Read | MPBSE MP Board Results 2026: Class 10 Second Examination Results Declared at result.mponline.gov.in; Students Can Check Scores Online.

In another action, the Kralkhud police station attached a single-storey residential house worth Rs 70 lakh belonging to Ghulam Hassan Bhat, who is involved in an FIR registered under Sections 8, 20 and 29 of the NDPS Act at Police Station Kralkhud. The property has been attached under Section 68F of the NDPS Act, 1985.

The accused is presently out on bail. The attachment order has been submitted to the competent authority, SAFEMA, New Delhi, for further proceedings. Under the order, the owner is prohibited from selling, leasing, transferring, altering, or creating any third-party interest in the property, police said.

According to the police, the investigation established that the attached properties were acquired through proceeds generated from illicit narcotics trafficking. The attachment of such properties is aimed at dismantling the financial infrastructure of drug networks and preventing offenders from benefiting from illegal activities.

Srinagar Police reiterated its commitment to eradicating the menace of drug abuse and trafficking and said it would continue to take stringent action against those involved in narcotics-related crimes. The public has been urged to support the police by sharing information related to drug peddling and substance abuse, thereby contributing towards a drug-free society. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)