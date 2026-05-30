India News | Srinagar Police Attaches Properties Worth Rs 2 Crore of Alleged Drug Peddlers Under Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyan

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 30 (ANI): Srinagar Police have attached immovable properties worth approximately Rs 2 crore belonging to alleged drug peddlers under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act as part of the ongoing "Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyan", officials said on Saturday.

According to police, the action was taken in separate cases by Police Stations Bemina and M R Gunj against individuals allegedly involved in narcotics-related activities.

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In the first case, Police Station Bemina attached immovable property worth approximately Rs 1.5 crore belonging to accused drug peddler Mudasir Ahmad Pir alias Sahil alias Doge, a resident of Firdous Colony, Bemina in Srinagar.

The attachment proceedings were carried out under Section 68F(1) of the NDPS Act after obtaining confirmation from the Competent Authority under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators Act (SAFEMA), Government of India, Ministry of Finance, Department of Revenue, police said.

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The attached property includes a double-storeyed residential house along with approximately four marlas of land situated in Firdous Colony, Bemina. Investigations revealed that the property was allegedly acquired through proceeds generated from illicit narcotics trafficking, police said.

In another action, Srinagar Police attached a residential house along with land worth approximately Rs 50 lakh belonging to alleged drug peddler Shafiq Ahmad Khawaja, a resident of Dildar Karnah in Kupwara district.

The property was attached under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act in connection with FIR No. 10/2024 registered under Sections 8/21/29 of the NDPS Act at Police Station M R Gunj, officials said.

Police said attachment proceedings in both cases were conducted after following due legal procedures and establishing that the properties were allegedly acquired through proceeds generated from narcotics trafficking.

"These actions reflect the firm resolve of Srinagar Police to dismantle the financial infrastructure of drug trafficking networks and ensure that illegally acquired assets of drug peddlers are identified and attached under the provisions of law," police said in a statement.

"Srinagar Police remains committed towards eradicating the menace of drugs from society and appeals to the general public to continue supporting law enforcement agencies by sharing information related to drug peddling and narcotics activities in their areas," it added. (ANI)

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