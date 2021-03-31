Srinagar, Mar 31 (PTI) Srinagar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sandeep Chaudhary on Wednesday reviewed the security setup in the hotels across the city where protected persons are accommodated, a police spokesman said here.

Guards deployed for the safeguard of protected persons who are staying in the hotels were checked and briefed to remain on extra alert, the spokesman said.

He said the SSP of Srinagar emphasised that more CCTV cameras and centralised surveillance of such guards are being enhanced to ensure the safety of the protected persons.

Personnel deployed on guards were briefed to stick to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) very strictly and remain on alert round the clock, the spokesman added.

